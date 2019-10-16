Home States Odisha

Former student BJD leader held for cheating woman

Former president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal of Binjharpur block was arrested on Monday night on charges of cheating a woman on false promise of marriage. 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Former president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal of Binjharpur block was arrested on Monday night on charges of cheating a woman on false promise of marriage. 
He was identified as 27-year-old Jitendra Pradhan of Pairakh village within Binjharpur police limits. The accused was in a relationship with a woman of the same locality. The two first met in 2012 and were also in a live-in relationship for some time.

The relationship continued for almost seven years until last month when the victim discovered that Jitendra’s family members had fixed his marriage with another woman. When she approached the accused for marriage, he too started avoiding her and snapped all contact with her.
The victim the lodged a complaint with the local police basing on which a case was registered.
When the incident came to fore, Jitendra was suspended from the primary membership of BJD. A few pictures which have surfaced on social media indicate that the accused is a close aide of BJD MLA and Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick.

Jitendra, who was on the run since the victim filed the complaint, surrendered before the Jajpur SP at Panikoili on Monday night following which he was arrested. He was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

