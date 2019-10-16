Four-month deadline for new DHH building

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian and National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit paid a visit to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH) as part of the State Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative and took stock of the health facilities on Tuesday.

Accompanied by other district officials, the ‘Mo Sarkar’ team also visited the construction site of the new DHH building at Samagudia on the outskirts of Kendrapara town. Pandian directed the construction company to complete the 500-bed New DHH building, being built at a cost of `110 crore, within four months.

The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2016 and it was to be completed within two years. However, though over three years have passed, the construction work is far from complete. The visiting officials directed the construction firm to set a timeline and strictly adhere to it for early completion of the project.

The State Government had decided to set up the new DHH with an aim to reduce the pressure on the century-old district hospital at Kendrapara town which is grappling with staff shortage and excess workload, thereby affecting delivery of healthcare.

The slow pace of construction work of the new DHH has irked the local populace. President of Kendrapara Citizen Forum Biswanath Behera said, “We have approached the district administration to speed up work several many times in the past but in vain. We hope the visit of top Government officials will lead to early completion of the construction work.”

Official sources said 92 of the 171 sanctioned posts of doctor are lying vacant in 65 Government-run hospitals in the district due to which healthcare delivery has taken a severe hit. The district has nine community health centres (CHCs) and 54 primary health centers (PHCs) besides two hospitals.

The highest vacancies are in Kendrapara DHH where only 28 out of 62 doctor posts have been filled up. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Urmila Mishra said, “Every month, we inform the higher authorities about the vacant doctor posts in Kendrapara. We hope the State Government will appoint more doctors in the district soon.”