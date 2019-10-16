Home States Odisha

Governor visits model schools  

Published: 16th October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:20 AM

Governor Ganeshi Lal being welcomed by a student on his arrival in Rourkela on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Governor Ganeshi Lal, who arrived on a two-day visit of Sundargarh district on Tuesday, interacted with students and teachers of two Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). 
 The Governor visited EMRS at Laing and laid foundations for additional classrooms, library, perimeter wall, staff quarters complex and auditorium. He also inaugurated a dining hall.

Addressing a function, the Governor said no children in Odisha should be left out of schools. Steps should be taken to extend education to all, he added. Ganeshi Lal said after achieving economic growth, one should not forget the humanitarian aspects of life.

Among others, Sundargarh Lok Sabha member Jual Oram, District Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Rajgangpur MLA C S Rajen Ekka, SP Saumya Mishra and principal of the host school Shiv Narayan Behera were present.

The Governor later visited the EMRS at Bhawanipur. He will visit EMRS in Lahunipara block on Wednesday.

