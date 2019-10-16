Home States Odisha

Land survey begins near Lingaraj temple  

The State Government on Tuesday carried out land survey around Lingaraj Temple here to remove encroachments for beautification work around it.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday carried out land survey around Lingaraj Temple here to remove encroachments for beautification work around it. A joint squad comprising officials of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Lingaraj Temple administration and field officials of General Administration department carried out land demarcation to identify Government, private and temple land.

According to sources, the State Government which started clearing unauthorised constructions around Puri Jagannath temple for better conservation, is expected to take a similar move with regard to the 12th century shrine here. BMC Additional Commissioner Abanikanta Patnaik said all encroachments around the temple identified during the survey will be immediately removed for widening of roads and creation of more public space. If required, the Government may also acquire private land in the area for the purpose.
The total area surrounding the temple where eviction and land acquisition will be carried out will be decided only after the survey which is expected to complete on Wednesday.

Executive Officer of Lingaraj Temple Trust Board Pradeep Sahu said the survey is a routine check to identify encroachers and take measures to evict them.

