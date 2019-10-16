Mine ops hit for 6th day

Home States Odisha

The disruption comes at a time when power plants across the country and more so in Talcher are reeling under acute shortage of coal.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Operations in mega coal mine Balaram Open Cast Project of Talcher coalfield remained paralysed for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday with no end to the stand0ff between villagers of Danara and Soloda over loading of trucks in sight.
Villagers of Danara have stopped production and despatch of coal from the mine demanding that their trucks should be allowed for loading on a priority basis at Soloda village point. They also want Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to take steps for carrying coal from the mine at Soloda to Danara for loading of trucks.

Residents of Soloda, on the other hand, are opposing the demand and want their trucks to be given first preference at the loading point in their village. Both the villages are located near Balaram mine. The disruption at Balaram Open Cast project has also hit despatch of coal from the nearby Hingula mine.

