Miscreants escape with Rs 11.3L Govt money

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: IN an early morning armed robbery, miscreants looted `11.35 lakh from the cash van of a private bank which was to handover the amount to Kuanrmunda gram panchayat office on Tuesday. The money was to be distributed among beneficiaries of Government’s poverty alleviation scheme.

The Kuanrmunda Block Development Officer had sent a requisition to the Civil Township branch of ICICI bank to release a sum of `51.31 lakh from the account of the Kuanrmunda panchayat samiti. The money was to be delivered in four vans at different points across 20 gram panchayats (GPs).

When the third van carrying `11.35 lakh reached the Kuanrmunda GP office at around 7.30 am, the robbers struck.

Four to five armed miscreants reached the spot in two motorcycles and surrounded the van from all sides. They broke the glass windows, terrorised the van occupants with fire arms and looted the cash bags before riding off towards NH-143. The money was meant for Kuanrmunda, Kacharu, Jharbera, Putrikhaman and Kalosihiria GPs.

Birmitrapur police station IIC AC Majhi said security guard of the bank sitting inside the van tried to fire from his double barrel rifle, but one of the miscreants forcibly held the barrel downward and the bullet hit the ground. The miscreants broke the rifle, he said and added that efforts are underway to identify and nab them. The IIC said both local and Jharkhand criminals were involved in the loot.

Earlier, on June 28 about `3.87 lakh was looted from the woman cashier of Kalunga Large And Multipurpose Cooperative Society (LAMPS) from the LAMPS premises by some motorcycle-borne miscreants at gun point. Brahmani Tarang police had arrested three persons in the case.

