Only 16 docs for a dist headquarters hospital  

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: THE District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Sundargarh is struggling with large scale doctor vacancies, which has taken a heavy toll on healthcare services.

The hospital caters to poor patients from nine blocks of the district but is being managed by only one-third of its sanctioned doctor strength. There is also a shortage of Group D employees. The indoor wards cater to at least 300 patients against the sanctioned bed strength of 197 while the outdoor gets around 800 to 900 patients daily.

Against the sanctioned strength of 65 doctors, the hospital has only 24 including five nodal officers of family planning, TB, malaria, blood bank and leprosy who are rarely present in the DHH as they additionally attend to patients in peripheral areas. If these nodal officers are not taken into consideration, the hospital is left with just 19 doctors, three of whom were transferred on Monday.

For pathology tests, six laboratory technicians are available but considering the present work load, at least nine to 12 technicians are required. In September, the DHH recorded 14,621 pathology tests including patients who needed dialysis. A proposal to set up a dedicated laboratory for the dialysis unit has yielded no response from the Health Department.

DHH sources said a dedicated laboratory for the dialysis unit is a must in the present scenario. As per guidelines, laboratory tests are done in three sessions in 24 hours and test reports are provided after 150 minutes to 180 minutes. As on Monday, 56 patients had registered for dialysis and the unit operates three shifts in a day. After maintenance of the dialysis equipment, 63 dialysis are done in a week.

Considering the time taken for pathology and biochemistry tests, patients from rural areas who hire vehicles to come to the hospital prefer getting the tests done from private labs outside to save time.