State Govt on 5T overdrive to cover up health care failure

The opposition BJP on Tuesday hit out at the BJD Government over its rhetorical overdrive on 5T governance when the State is lagging behind in all parameters of health care.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:20 AM

Terming the 5T mantra - Teamwork, Transparency, Time, Technology and Transformation - of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as another gimmick to boost his image, BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty said the marathon visit of 5T Secretary to different hospitals of the State revealed more of the Government’s failure in health sector.

“The 5Ts Secretary is visiting hospitals along with other officials but neither the Health Minister nor the department secretary or local MLAs are seen anywhere. This is a scheme designed to boost the image of the Chief Minister,” he remarked. Taking a dig at the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme of the BJD, the BJP leader sought to know whose government was functioning in the last two decades.
Coming down heavily on the State Government for implementing Ayushman Bharat, Mohanty said the Chief Minister has no right to deny free treatment to the people of the State when over 50 lakh citizens of the country have got hospitalisation benefit under the scheme.

Expressing concern over the large scale vacancy of doctors and other paramedical staff in government hospitals, the BJP leader said a majority of hospitals in rural areas do not have basic infrastructure. More than 57 per cent of the public health centres of the State do not have regular doctors. This shows the seriousness of this Government towards health sector.

