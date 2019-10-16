Home States Odisha

Three arrested for BRC’s murder over pending bill

Bill was against construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission
 

By Express News Service

BARGARH: DISPUTE over a pending bill against construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan led to the gruesome murder of a block resource coordinator (BRC) in Bijepur block of Bargarh district.
Police on Tuesday found body of the BRC Taranisen Mahala, who had been missing since October 12, from a dumping yard near Baunspola village along the Sohela-Bijepur road and arrested three persons. 
Mahala of  Nuapali village under Gaisilet police limits in the district was working in the 
Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) wing in Bijepur block.

The accused - all in their 20s - are Riku Sahu of Jampali village under Bijepur police limits, Haribandhu Meher alias Rama and Fakira Meher, both from Khalabahal village under Melchhamunda police limits.
Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo said and there was a dispute between Mahala and Riku, a contractor by profession, over clearing a pending bill against construction of toilets in Bijepur block which led to the former’s murder. The two other accused are Riku’s associates. 

The BRC had left his house to attend a meeting at Bijepur block office on October 12 but did not return. When his family members could not trace him, they lodged a missing complaint at Gaisilet police station. 
Two days later, his motorcycle was found near a roadside eatery under Dunguripali police limits in neighbouring Sonepur district. Since Mahala was last seen in Bijepur area, a case was registered at Bijepur police station.

During investigation, police analysed the call records of Mahala and based on the details, picked up Riku and Haribandhu. During interrogation, the duo confessed to have murdered the BRC in their rented house in Bijepur on October 12. They disposed his body in the dumping yard near Baunspola with the help of another associate Fakira. 

Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. The hammer which was used to kill Mahala, a motorcycle and a partially burnt laptop of the deceased has been seized from the accused.
 

