576 anganwadi centres sans own building

The tin shed, set up on a private land, was constructed by anganwadi worker Sailabala Mohapatra and women of the slum.

Children having cooked food in Chedapada anganwadi centre in Bhawanipatna town

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A shed of broken tin sheets is what makes the Chedapada anganwadi centre in Kalahandi district. Catering to at least 15 children of Chedapada slum within Bhawanipatna Municipal limits, it does not have an own building due to unavailability of Government land. 
There are 29 anganwadi centres in Bhawanipatna (urban) area of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) which do not have their own buildings and across the district, the number of such centres is 576.
The district has 14 ICDS projects under which, there are 2,258 anganwadi centres including 62 located in urban areas. However, only 1682 anganwadi centers having own buildings. Of the 576 anganwadi centres that do not have their own buildings, 97 are functioning from campuses of nearby schools, 395 from private accommodations or rented buildings and 84 are operating from youth clubs. 

The anganwadi centre in Bagbori village under Golamunda block operates under a tree.
Although Government sanctions funds every year to construct permanent buildings of anganwadi centres, work is often delayed. Currently, 336 anganwadi buildings are under construction, funds have been allotted for 104 new buildings and for the rest, 136 centres, funds are yet to be provided by Government.

