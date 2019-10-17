After hit, untimely block

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last year, it was a breath of fresh air, especially for long-suffering fans and players of Indian volleyball. But the Pro Volleyball League, the first season of which was held in February this year, might already be in trouble.

The next season of the league, the second such attempt in the sport after the failed Indian Volley League in 2011, was scheduled for February next year. Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) secretary Ramavtar Singh Jakhar revealed it may be delayed. “The Pro Volleyball season might be delayed by one or two months. But the league will be conducted by the VFI,” he said.

“I think it’s not possible in February because we have the Federation Cup and the junior and youth nationals. Our priority is the national team. We have the age-group Asian Championships. Before that, we have to conclude national championships so that players can be called for coaching camps,” Jakhar added.

However, there seem to be larger issues at play with the league’s CEO Joy Bhattacharjya shooting off a letter to Jakhar regarding finalisation of dates for the second season.

The letter, a copy of which is with this newspaper, alludes to a disagreement between the VFI and Baseline Ventures, organisers of the league, over finances. “...You can understand my surprise when I am told that Baseline received a letter accusing the PVL of ‘manipulating finances.’ Still, in the spirit of transparency, I requested that we ask what exactly was the problem with the audited accounts, which were submitted in mid-July. It is the middle of October and I still do not have any specific query from the VFI which I can answer,” Bhattacharjya said in the letter.

“I was also told there was disappointment that the Pro League had no profits for year 1. As someone who has worked in the Indian sporting ecosystem for 20 years, I am yet to see a league that makes profits in year 1. Baseline and the franchises all lost money. The only people to have made money was VFI which made `3.5 crore, already deposited in their account and volleyball players, who for the first time were paid decent sums,” Bhattacharjya added. Jakhar, though, said a final decision on the schedule will be made at the VFI’s annual general meeting in November. “Everything depends on the general council. We have to submit audited statements with all the accounts. If there is something, the general body will decide. If some loss is there, we have to examine everything,” he said.

There still seems to be space for hope, if Bhattacharjya’s letter is anything to go by. “If this league does not start in February 2020, I can tell you with cast-iron certainty that it will not happen in the near future, given the legal and financial implications and the continued controversies surrounding the VFI in the last few years. So this is our last chance. For the players, for the VFI, for the franchises and for us. I am happy to meet, talk and clarify any issues you may have,” the letter said.