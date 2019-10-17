Home States Odisha

After hit, untimely block

Despite successful opening season, uncertainty over future of Pro Volleyball league

Published: 17th October 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

VFI and PVL organisers Baseline Ventures disagree over conduct of the league

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last year, it was a breath of fresh air, especially for long-suffering fans and players of Indian volleyball. But the Pro Volleyball League, the first season of which was held in February this year, might already be in trouble. 
The next season of the league, the second such attempt in the sport after the failed Indian Volley League in 2011, was scheduled for February next year. Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) secretary Ramavtar Singh Jakhar revealed it may be delayed. “The Pro Volleyball season might be delayed by one or two months. But the league will be conducted by the VFI,” he said.

“I think it’s not possible in February because we have the Federation Cup and the junior and youth nationals. Our priority is the national team. We have the age-group Asian Championships. Before that, we have to conclude national championships so that players can be called for coaching camps,” Jakhar added.
However, there seem to be larger issues at play with the league’s CEO Joy Bhattacharjya shooting off a letter to Jakhar regarding finalisation of dates for the second season.

The letter, a copy of which is with this newspaper, alludes to a disagreement between the VFI and Baseline Ventures, organisers of the league, over finances. “...You can understand my surprise when I am told that Baseline received a letter accusing the PVL of ‘manipulating finances.’ Still, in the spirit of transparency, I requested that we ask what exactly was the problem with the audited accounts, which were submitted in mid-July. It is the middle of October and I still do not have any specific query from the VFI which I can answer,” Bhattacharjya said in the letter.

“I was also told there was disappointment that the Pro League had no profits for year 1. As someone who has worked in the Indian sporting ecosystem for 20 years, I am yet to see a league that makes profits in year 1. Baseline and the franchises all lost money. The only people to have made money was VFI which made `3.5 crore, already deposited in their account and volleyball players, who for the first time were paid decent sums,” Bhattacharjya added. Jakhar, though, said a final decision on the schedule will be made at the VFI’s annual general meeting in November. “Everything depends on the general council. We have to submit audited statements with all the accounts. If there is something, the general body will decide. If some loss is there, we have to examine everything,” he said.

There still seems to be space for hope, if Bhattacharjya’s letter is anything to go by. “If this league does not start in February 2020, I can tell you with cast-iron certainty that it will not happen in the near future, given the legal and financial implications and the continued controversies surrounding the VFI in the last few years. So this is our last chance. For the players, for the VFI, for the franchises and for us. I am happy to meet, talk and clarify any issues you may have,” the letter said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp