Home States Odisha

‘Energy security pivotal aspect of national security’

The meeting was attended by oil majors such as IOCL, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, GAIL and senior officers of Odisha Police and CRPF.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Energy security is one of the most important aspects of national security. There is need for coordination between oil companies and Odisha Police for energy security in the State, said DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of 2nd Onshore Security Committee meeting here, Sharma said “coordination is mainly focused on three areas - crime (theft, pilferage and anti-social activities), law and order situation related to issues of various labour unions and during installation of pipelines and the third is general security like people visiting the slums nearby the oil companies, verifying antecedents of staff and contractual employees, and others” Sharma said. 

During the meeting, a discussion on improving the coordination of these three aspects between the oil companies and the local police was held in details. He suggested to set up district level security coordination committees under the chairmanship of SPs for sorting out the local problems and issues of the oil companies, and to involve Odisha Fire Service officers during the coordination meetings.
State head of IOCL and nodal officer of coordination committee, Subhajit Ghosh also spoke. The meeting was attended by oil majors such as IOCL, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, GAIL and senior officers of Odisha Police and CRPF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp