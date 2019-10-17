Home States Odisha

Naveen to campaign for Rita Sahu

With four days to go for the Bijepur by-election, the BJD, BJP and Congress have intensified their campaign to sway the voters in their favour. 

Published: 17th October 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:13 AM

By Express News Service

While State Textile Minister Padmini Dian campaigned for BJD candidate Rita Sahu in Barpali block on Wednesday, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das and former minister Sanjay Das Burma are camping in the constituency. 

Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said the party is committed to overall development of Bijepur. “All promises made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for development of Bijepur will be fulfilled”, he said, while expressing confidence that BJD will win Bijepur Assembly segment for the third time in a row. He informed that Naveen will campaign for Sahu for two days on October 17 and 18.
Similarly, BJP national general secretary and state in-charge of BJP, Arun Singh accompanied by state BJP president Basanta Panda, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and senior leader KV Singh Deo campaigned for the party candidate Sanat Kumar Gartia in different parts of the constituency on the day.
Their poll plank is lack of basic amenities including drinking water and healthcare for people of Bijepur. Singh said voters of Bijepur will give a befitting reply to BJD in the by-poll.

The Congress leaders also campaigned for their candidate Dillip Kumar Panda in different parts of the Assembly segment. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Pattnaik said Naveen has destroyed Bijepur in the name of development. AICC secretary Shaikh Mastan Vali, MP Saptagiri Ulaka and MLAs Narasingha Mishra, Santosh Singh Saluja, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Suresh Kumar Routray and Adhiraj Panigrahi  campaigned for the party and charged Naveen of fooling people of Bijepur. Campaigning for the by-poll comes to an end on October 19.

