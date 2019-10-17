Home States Odisha

ORMAS parents-alumina meet under DDUGKY

A total of 50 parents from 14 blocks of Cuttack, 99 placed candidates and candidates undergoing training under DDU-GKY participated.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With an aim to provide support to rural youths with skilled workforce, Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) organised a parents-alumna meet for trained candidates as well as those undergoing  training under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) here on Wednesday. 

Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout said DDUGKY, a flagship programme launched by the Centre is a skill development programme to install employable skills and transform lives with focus on rural youth.
The State Government in association with different Privacy Impact Assessments (PIAs) is running training centres in various districts catering to 41 sectors such as health care, beauty and wellness, BPOs, hospitality and vocations. The training duration is of 3 to 12 months on completion of which the candidates are placed in different companies as per their skills, said Rout. The candidates should be in the age group of 18-35 and passed Class V.

Cuttack ADM Bijay Kumar Khandayatray, film director Basant Sahoo and renowned singer Trupti Das were present. The skill icons and their parents were also felicitated in the meet.

