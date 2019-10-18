Home States Odisha

Audio clip of BEO seeking PC goes viral  

Published: 18th October 2019 07:20 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : In the midst of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ campaign launched by the State Government to make administration responsive and accountable, a block education officer (BEO) at Malkangiri has landed in a controversy over alleged bribe demand.An audio clip of the BEO Gourishankar Dash, posted at Mathili, asking one Cluster Resource Centre coordinator (CRCC) to pay him percentage commission (PC) in distribution of free school uniforms went viral in the district on Thursday. 

In the clip, a voice alleged to be of Dash can be heard demanding PC from the free uniform scheme during conversation with Temrupalli UGME school teacher and outgoing CRCC Manoranjan Jena. Dash asks Jena about the profit in the uniform deal and says some teachers have informed him that they have already paid money to the latter. Dash tells the former CRCC that one Purushottam Behera has informed him that all the teachers have paid their share to Jena. However, the latter claims he has not received a single penny. “Look, if you have received something, give it to me tomorrow. Give me the entire amount which you are supposed to pay under different heads,” the BEO tells Jena in the clip.

Jena is heard saying, “Sir, I have always provided you your share. Why shouldn’t I now?” The BEO replies, “Give it to me since your tenure has been completed.” The five-year tenure of Jena as CRCC came to an end recently.

Contacted, Dash claimed that there is no truth in the audio clip and said it is a conspiracy to defame him. 
District Education Officer Ramesh Chandra Sethy said he has already received the audio tape and an enquiry is on. “The BEO is not fit to hold the post, his dealings are not good and he doesn’t know how to work,” Sethy alleged and added that the School and Mass Education Commissioner, dissatisfied with activities of Dash, has even held up his salary. 

A few days back, it was alleged that a Gana Sikshyak, Dasarath Harijan, paid bribe of `5,000 to the Assistant BEO and clerk for transfer from school. Sethy refuted the allegation and said there is no provision of transfer of Gana Sikshyaks. Meanwhile, the incident has triggered a massive outrage among the public. Local academicians and intellectuals have urged the Chief Minister to probe into the shady deals in the district School and Mass Education department. The PC culture is rampant among Mass Education officials here, they alleged adding, Thursday’s incident is only the tip of the iceberg. 

Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
