Broken needle left inside child’s body removed

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a shocking case of medical negligence, a broken needle left inside the body of a three-year-old boy at Madhapur primary health centre (PHC) in Athmallik here was removed on Thursday. The needle was left inside his body when he was administered injection by a nurse at the PHC a month back.

Sitakanata Panda of Mohan Khali village had taken his ailing son to Madhapur PHC for treatment last month. The doctor on duty examined him and prescribed an injection which was administered to the kid by a staff nurse. After necessary treatment, Sitakanta took his son home. After some days, the boy started to feel pain in the part of his body where the injection was administered.

Besides, the area started to swell. The kid was again brought to the PHC on Wednesday night and the doctor found the broken needle inside his body. Sitakanta was advised by the doctor to bring his son the next morning for operation. Angul CDMO Amarendra Mahanty has directed Athmallik SDMO to probe the incident. The boy has been admitted to Athmallik hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.