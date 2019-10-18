Home States Odisha

Central teams in State to review health schemes

18-member team will visit Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj districts from Friday

Published: 18th October 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Central inspection team from Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry arrived here on Thursday on a seven-day tour to study implementation of various health schemes.
The 18-member team, led by advisor of Public Health Administration at the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) Dr Himanshu Bhusan, will visit Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts in two separate groups from Friday.

While one team led by Bhusan will visit Kandhamal, another team led by Dr Arun Kumar Agrawal will visit Mayurbhanj.The teams would study mother and child health, family welfare programmes, communicable and non-communicable diseases, human resources and various steps taken to strengthen the health care system in the State. The health officials will also discuss whether successful programmes and mechanism adopted by Odisha can be implemented in other States.

After the team arrived here, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda appraised them about reforms undertaken by State Government, implementation of 5T and the proposed Health Policy along with Vision Document 2025.

Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit informed the team about revolutionary Biju Swasthay Kalyan Yojana, free drugs scheme Niramaya, Nidaan and transportation facility provided to pregnant women in hard-to-reach areas in the State.

She also spoke about how feedbacks are being collected from patients about the services provided at public hospitals through Mo Sarkar scheme.

The team will visit the district on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before holding discussions with health officials and district Collectors October 21. They will return to Bhubaneswar next day and hold discussions with senior health officials.

