Cheer in BJP camp after Dama’s exit   

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Senior leader Damodar Rout’s resignation from BJP has been welcomed by a large section in the district party organisation. Accusing Dama of working for the BJD to ensure victory of his son from Paradip Assembly segment in the 2019 General Elections, local BJP leaders said his exit will make no difference and instead, strengthen the party organisation in the district.

They alleged that despite fighting elections as BJP candidate from Balikuda-Erasama Assembly seat, Dama covertly supported his son Sambit Routray, a BJD nominee, and played a key role in the latter’s victory.

BJP’s Paradip candidate Sampad Swain, who was defeated by Sambit, said Dama’s presence was not felt in the party. “After joining BJP, he has not done anything to strengthen the party in Paradip constituency. There will no difference after his exit,” he said.

Though he managed Sambit’s election campaigning behind the scenes, local BJP leaders tolerated his anti-party activities for greater interest of the party, Swain added.

District president of BJP Mahila Morcha Krishna Mohanty said though Dama was a member of the party for seven months, he did nothing for BJP. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah want to be treated as common BJP workers, Dama hoped to become an important person in the party, she said.

“His behaviour was dictatorial as he wanted party activities to be conducted according to his plan. He was intolerant and not willing to make any sacrifice for the party. BJP will gain in the region after Dama’s exit from the party,” Mohanty added.

Notably, local BJP leaders had strongly protested Dama’s candidature from Balikuda-Erasama seat. They had threatened not to cooperate Dama in the elections if he did not campaign against his son Sambit in Paradip assembly seat.

On Wednesday, Dama sent his resignation letter to State BJP president Basanta Panda alleging that he was not being involved in party activities ahead of Bijepur by-poll on October 21. He had joined BJP in March this year after being dismissed from the ruling BJD.