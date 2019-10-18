Home States Odisha

Child dies after tree branch falls on him in school

In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old schoolboy died after a tree branch fell on him on school premises on Thursday.

Published: 18th October 2019 07:20 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old schoolboy died after a tree branch fell on him on school premises on Thursday.According to the police, the incident occurred between 3 pm and 3.30 pm when Class II student Ritesh Pradhan of Nirakarpur was playing in his school, Nirakarpur Khetrabasi Academy under Nirakarpur police limits. He was rushed to a hospital in Nirakarpur and then referred to Khurda District Headquarters Hospital. Ritesh succumbed while undergoing treatment.  

Following the incident, the locals staged a protest alleging that many branches of the trees on the school premises have been dangling since cyclone Fani hit Odisha on May 3. As the school authorities have not bothered to clean the campus after the cyclone, those branches pose threat to the students, they added.

The locals demanded `20 lakh as compensation for the family of the deceased and arrest of the headmaster and president of the school committee for the negligence to ensure safety of the children on the premises.
Tension prevailed in the area till late in the evening and the police were deployed to maintain law and order.

“The headmaster of the school has been suspended and all schools directed to ensure safety of the students like keeping their surroundings clean, monitoring the movement of the children, and others,” Khurda Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout said. On being asked whether the tree branch that fell on Ritesh was dangling since cyclone Fani, Rout said an inquiry is underway and the claims made by the locals are investigated.

The Collector also said a compensation of `20,000 from the Red Cross fund has been provided to the family of the deceased. Besides, the family will be given `2 lakh as per the State Government policy. According to officials, if a student dies accidentally on the school premises, the Department of School and Mass Education provides his/her family a compensation of `2 lakh. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.

