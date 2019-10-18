Home States Odisha

NHRC pulls up Govt for contradictory reports

Acting on a petition filed by rights activist Akhand, the NHRC had sought a report from the State Government. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has pulled up Odisha Government for submitting contradictory reports and served a notice asking it to show cause why compensation of `3.6 crore will not be paid to 36 children who had consumed expired medicine provided at a deworming camp in Kendrapara district.

The apex human rights panel has directed the Chief Secretary to reply to the notice by November 22. 
The direction came after the Commission observed the fact cited in a report by the Health and Family Welfare Secretary on August 8 is entirely in contradiction of the earlier report submitted by the department in 2015.

As many as 36 children, aged between one to 10, of Behula village under Garadapur block in Kendrapara district had fallen sick after taking medicines supplied by the local Asha workers and ANMs in a deworming camp in November 2014.

The February 3, 2015 report states that 27 Albendazole syrups were given to children on November 5, 2014 at Behula village during routine immunisation camp and six vials were found to be expired.

“The expired vials were recovered from the custody of their parents and that may have happened due to the negligence of ANM and ASHAs concerned, as they were monitoring the immunisation camp. A lady health visitor of the area mentioned in her enquiry report that the Albendazole syrups bearing batch no. 24072-BG21 expired since June 2014 were given six to children,” the NHRC mentioned in its order. 

