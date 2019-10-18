Woman tonsured over illicit affair in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In a shocking incident, a group of people in New Jagannath Colony under Paradip Model police limits on Thursday tonsured a woman and a youth for allegedly having an extramarital affair. Ten persons were arrested.

Police said the youth visited the house of the woman on Wednesday night when her husband was absent. Suspecting them of having illicit relationship, the residents of the colony dragged the duo out of the house and assaulted them.

Though the youth stated that he had come to the woman’s house to repay borrowed money, locals did not pay heed and thrashed him.

Ten persons, including seven women, were arrested after the victim woman lodged a complaint with the police.

IIC of Paradip Model Police station Rajanikant Samal said a case has been registered. The accused were forwarded to court.

