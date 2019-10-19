50 middlemen held for trafficking labourers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its drive against middlemen trafficking labourers to different parts of the country, Odisha Police arrested 50 agents on Thursday night from Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts.

Nabarangpur police arrested 20 middlemen while Rayagada and Kalahandi police apprehended 15 each. Rayagada police registered eight cases in this connection in different police stations, Kalahandi police registered five cases and Nabarangpur police four cases. “Information was collected and surprise raids were conducted to nab the accused. The labourers were being trafficked to various parts of the country like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and others,” said South Western Range DIG Shefeen Ahmed. The criteria under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 were not being fulfilled by the middlemen.

Police sources said though children are not being trafficked but accompanying their parents, they are then allegedly being engaged as labourers.

According to the Act, contractors must ensure regular payment of wages to the workmen and ensure equal pay for equal work irrespective of gender, suitable conditions of work and journey allowance, among others.

Police said the drive against middlemen involved in trafficking of labourers is part of the State Government’s 5Ts initiative. A special drive was launched on October 12 and 41 middlemen were arrested from Balangir and Nuapada districts.