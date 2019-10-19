Home States Odisha

Adhere to dress code in courts, AG tells Odisha officials

Several benches of Odisha High Court have recently expressed oral displeasures over the unbecoming conduct of government officers appearing before them.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CUTTACK: The office of the Advocate General in Odisha has instructed the government officers to wear formal and descent dress while appearing in person before any court or tribunal in the state in connection with cases.

The instruction has been issued to heads of various departments of the state government, officials said.

"In fact, similar instructions had earlier been issued by the AG office. But there are certain unyielding officers who appear before the courts in informal and casual dresses", said an additional government advocate (AGA)on Friday.

Although, there is no such standing instruction or any executive or judicial guideline in place, but it was imperative and expected that a government official while appearing in person before courts "must wear decent dress", the AGA said urging officials to uphold the majesty of the courts.

Several benches of Odisha High Court have recently expressed oral displeasures over the unbecoming conduct of government officers appearing before them, sources said.

On many occasions, the judges have "criticised and warned the erring babus" over their poor dress sense, they said.

According to them, an IAS officer had appeared in a court wearing a T-shirt and jeans with sports shoes and he was asked by the court to go back and come again in proper dress.

"The officer was reprimanded by the court saying that it had not summoned him to play tennis inside a courtroom," they said.

Similarly, an executive engineer had also recently appeared in a court wearing a striped half shirt with bright colour and the judge had criticised him saying that he was not summoned by the court to act in a movie or an album song.

In each of these situations, the government advocates asked the officials to seek unconditional apologies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government officials Odisha Advocate General Odisha courts Odisha High Court
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp