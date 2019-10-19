Home States Odisha

Cong demands CBI probe into VLW death case

It may be mentioned that Smitarani had gone to Haridaspur panchayat to disburse old age pension among   the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the death of village level worker (VLW) of Haridaspur panchayat in Jajpur district, Smitarani Biswal under mysterious circumstances.

Stating that delay in the arrest of husband of Haridaspur sarpanch and five other suspects has led to doubts about the sincerity of police investigation into the case, Congress leader Satya Prakash Nayak alleged that senior BJD leaders have a hand in the death. Criticising Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T Secretary VK Pandian for their complete silence on the issue, Nayak said till now a team from the State Women’s Commission has not visited the place.

Meanwhile, the 11-member fact finding team formed by OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik under the leadership of party MLA Mohammad Moquim on Friday met the family of the deceased.The team also met Jajpur SP and demanded an impartial probe into the matter.It may be mentioned that Smitarani had gone to Haridaspur panchayat to disburse old age pension among   the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

After disbursing pension at Bhadanga village, Biswal had gone to the husband of Sarpanch Rupesh Bhadra’s guest house in Baligari area in latter’s car to freshen up in the afternoon.

She was allegedly found dead in Bhadra’s personal room after some time, police said. Though Dharmasala police have detained five persons, including the husband of Haridaspur Sarpanch, in connection with the death of Smitarani, no arrests have been made even after 36 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp