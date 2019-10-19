Home States Odisha

Follow dress code in courts, officials told

The missive came after bureaucrats, police and other officers were found wearing casual shirt and pant and shoes while attending the courts.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking serious note of the Government officers not adhering to dress code while attending court proceedings, office of the Advocate General has said officers must wear sober and descent dress during their personal appearance in courts.

In a communication to the Chief Secretary, Government Advocate Ramakanta Mahapatra has urged the Chief Secretary to instruct all departments to adhere to the dress code and file affidavits on time. “Several times it is seen that officers appearing before courts are not properly dressed for which the courts take a serious note of such lapses. Whenever there is an order for personal appearance of any Government officer before any court, the officer should be properly dressed as provided in the dress code,” the letter stated.
The Advocate General’s office has also expressed concern over late filing of affidavits as sought by courts leading to unnecessary pendency of cases and delay in disposal of cases.Mahapatra said officers concerned should file affidavits whenever it is sought by courts for eliminating unnecessary delay and adverse orders for non-filing of affidavits and counter affidavits.

“Advocates face difficulties in performing their jobs due to delay in filing of affidavits. A number of cases are pending in different courts which can be disposed of, if affidavits are filed on time. Similarly, embarrassment can be avoided if officers are properly dressed,” he pointed out.

Earlier, an additional secretary at the Centre had to apologise unconditionally to the Supreme Court after a bench raised objection to his royal blue suit he wore while appearing in a case.

