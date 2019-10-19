Go tech-savvy: Chief Secretary tells new cops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Friday advised probationers of Odisha Police Service (OPS) to be mobile and maximise the use of technology.

Interacting with OPS probationers at the Lok Seva Bhavan, Tripathy said since police is the only visible Government personnel in public places because of their uniforms, they should always behave sympathetically towards citizens. Besides, they should cultivate the traits of a responsible citizen in their personal lives as well, he said.

“As the Government sector now offers salaries comparable to that in the private sector along with added security, employees in the sector should prepare themselves to meet the expectations of the Government in serving the citizens.

Timely and appropriate service delivery is of prime importance as expectations from Government employees have changed. This will be possible only when you work in a team with utmost transparency,” said Tripathy.

He went on to stress that Odisha has 367 police stations, 435 fire service stations, 83 jails along with various categories of armed police wings.

“The per capita availability of police institutions in Odisha is higher than many bigger states. This provides ample scope to police officers for expression of their inner talent and innovation in duties.

As probationers, you must enhance your efficiency and professionalism to meet the unprecedented challenges in the criminal as well as civil society scenario today,” he said.

Fifteen probationers under training in Biju Patnaik State Police Academy led by DSP Udayabhanu Mishra participated in the interaction.