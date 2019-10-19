ITPI to build Capital as sports city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Town planners from Eastern India will meet on Saturday here to help State Government in transit-oriented development (TOD) of the Capital to a sports city. TOD concept focuses on maximising the amount of residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transport in an urban area.

The town planners who will take part in the East Zone Conference of Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI) here will hold talks with Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, BDA vice-chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary and other government officials on development of new Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) of the smart city through TOD concept to achieve the goal of making Bhubaneswar a Sports city.

“The Capital having its planning area of 1,110 sq kms is witnessing rapid growth. The heritage city has also earned its name as a sport city after organising World Cup Hockey in 2018 and Asian Athletes meet in 2017. Apart from creating sports infrastructure, the city also needs to integrate facilities of other activities with it within the planning area to host other world class sports events,” said ITPI president DS Meshram.

Chairman of ITPI-Odisha Regional Chapter LP Patnaik said the zonal conference is being organised in the city after a gap of six years.