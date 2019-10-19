Home States Odisha

ITPI to build Capital as sports city

Town planners from Eastern India will meet on Saturday here to help State Government in transit-oriented development (TOD) of the Capital to a sports city.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Town planners from Eastern India will meet on Saturday here to help State Government in transit-oriented development (TOD) of the Capital to a sports city. TOD concept focuses on maximising the amount of residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transport in an urban area.

The town planners who will take part in the East Zone Conference of Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI) here will hold talks with Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, BDA vice-chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary and other government officials on development of new Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) of the smart city through TOD concept to achieve the goal of making Bhubaneswar a Sports city.

“The Capital having its planning area of 1,110 sq kms is witnessing rapid growth. The heritage city has also earned its name as a sport city after organising World Cup Hockey in 2018 and Asian Athletes meet in 2017. Apart from creating sports infrastructure, the city also needs to integrate facilities of other activities with it within the planning area to host other world class sports events,” said ITPI president DS Meshram.
Chairman of ITPI-Odisha Regional Chapter LP Patnaik said the zonal conference is being organised in the city after a gap of six years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp