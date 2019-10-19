Home States Odisha

Paralysed girl seeks mercy killing

Her father spent his savings and sold off farm land to meet her medical expenses

Champa Kalakura with her family members I Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Paralysed for the last 13 years, a tribal girl of Malkangiri district has sought Government permission for euthanasia.The 24-year-old Champa Kalakura of Sargiguda village under Mathili block limits has written to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking mercy killing if the State Government fails to extend financial aid for her treatment.

Her father Narasingha Kalakura, a farmer, has spent all his savings and sold off his agricultural land to meet her medical expenses but there has been no improvement in her condition. When Champa was born, he had planned to educate her unlike other parents in his small village. But, the tragedy struck. In 2006, when Champa was studying in Class VII, she suffered from fever but before her condition could be diagnosed and treated, the fever left her paralysed. Narasingha tried to provide her all kinds of treatment including traditional medicines. Her blood reports were sent to Hyderabad but the reason behind her paralytic attack could not be known.

Unable to walk, Champa depends on her mother for everything. “I cannot live like this anymore. If the State does not come to my rescue, it can at least allow me to die peacefully”, said Champa who is the youngest among three siblings.

If the Chief Minister, Narasingha said, extends financial help he can think of availing further medical help for his daughter.

