RSS hopes Ram Mandir verdict will go in favour of Hindus

BHUBANESWAR: Sarkaryawah of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi on Friday hoped that the judgement of Supreme Court on Ram Janmabhhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case will go in favour of the Hindus.

Speaking to mediapersons after the conclusion of three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak here, Joshi said from the beginning RSS was of the opinion that all obstacles in the path of construction of Ram Temple should be removed. “The Supreme Court has completed hearing in the case. We are waiting for the judgement. We expect it to go in favour of the Hindus,” he said.

Replying to a question on attempts to have an out of court settlement of the dispute, Joshi said it is good if there is an out of court settlement. But, chances of an out of court settlement is remote, he said and added that now that the legal process is on, everybody should accept the judgement of Supreme Court.

About the future course of action of RSS on Ram Janmabhoomi issue, Bhaiyyaji said, “We will take a call after the judgement comes.”

The RSS Sarakaryavaha targeted West Bengal government and said injustice is being done to Hindus in the State. “Whatever is happening in West Bengal is very painful. Injustice is being done to the Hindus,” he said and added that the government in that state has failed to protect the people.

To a question on the beautification of Jagannath Temple at Puri and its periphery started by Odisha Government, Joshi said, “We do not accept the term ‘beautification’. Government should be more inclined towards facilities for devotees. We don’t know what beautification is.”

Joshi also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented in all the states to flush out infiltrators. “There is a need to implement NRC all across the country. Every government must impose NRC as there are a lot of illegal migrants and a dire need to identify them. Our government must first focus on the wellbeing of its citizens,” he said.

“For any government, the primary responsibility is to find out anti-national elements and anti-national activities and take requisite measures to curb it,” he said and added, “This Act of NRC is not against any community. We believe that those who come to our country are not the citizens of India and are foreigners. Indians should be recognised. We should leave it to the government for making a decision pertaining to migrants.”

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the RSS general secretary said, “Earlier Kashmiri Pandits had to migrate from the Valley despite being natives. After the withdrawal of Article 370, the victims should return to Kashmir. The Government must take requisite steps to create a positive atmosphere in the region.”