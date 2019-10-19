RTO camps to clear rush

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a bid to clear rush for driving licence at Koraput Regional Transport Office (RTO), the district administration has opened camps in each block. The camps have started providing documents to vehicle owners every Sunday.

Since enforcement of the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 on September 1, vehicle owners across the district are finding it tough to get their papers done at the RTO by venturing from distance areas. As a result, the RTO has been witnessing a mad rush for learning licence, DL and other vehicle documents.

Koraput RTO P K Dash said the office would open in all 14 blocks on rotation basis to provide vehicle documents. The office has decided to open the camp in Jeypore block on October 20.

On the other hand, lack of staff and infrastructure, including computers at RTO, has affected the process of issuing licences to vehicle owners. While the RTO has only four employees, hundreds of applicants visit the office daily. As per reports, the RTO is capable of providing licences and other documents to around 250 persons daily while over 100 return empty-handed.