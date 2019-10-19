Home States Odisha

Special rehab plan for women bootleggers

The district administration has launched a special programme to reform and rehabilitate women bootleggers by providing them alternative sources of livelihood.  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district administration has launched a special programme to reform and rehabilitate women bootleggers by providing them alternative sources of livelihood. As the part of the programme, the women will be imparted skilled-based training on various trades and extended with all support to start their own ventures.

In the first phase, 35 women bootleggers from Sambalpur town and Rengali were called in for a counselling session. After the first round of counselling, 25 women agreed to give up bootlegging. The women were suggested alternative occupations and they expressed their preferences accordingly.A total of two counselling sessions were held in the first phase. The women are likely to be given two more counselling sessions before they start their new occupation.

Excise Superintendent Harischandra Sethy said the initiative aims at reforming women who have been involved in manufacturing and selling illicit country liquor for a long time. “Though these women were arrested and put in jail multiple times, they didn’t stop from continuing the trade. However, this practice can be solved with proper counselling and by providing them with alternative livelihood options,” he said.
Assistant Director of ORMAS Srimanta Hota said, “Such an initiative is new to us as these women come from uncommon social background and have an unpredictable attitude towards people. Though it was very tough to counsel them in the first round, we are able to encourage them effectively.”

He further said the women who agreed to give up bootlegging have given their declaration in writing. While most of the younger women willing to take up alternative profession have chosen trades like running grocery, tea and tailor shops, the older ones have asked either for training and jobs for their children or pension for themselves, Hota added.

Among others, Assistant Project Director (Training), DRDA Priyambada Guru, District Social Security Officer Rabindra Satpathy and member of Art of Living Society Sabyasachi Panda were present at the counselling session.

