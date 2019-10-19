Home States Odisha

Vig raid on engineers

Vigilance sleuths on Friday conducted raid at the office of an executive engineer posted at drainage division in Balasore and detected illegal assets worth Rs 2.08 crore.

Published: 19th October 2019

By Express News Service

“Searches were conducted at executive engineer Basanta Kumar Panda’s property in Balasore and Bhubaneswar. One of his relatives house in Angul was also searched. He was found in possession of assets worth Rs 2.08 crore. Further investigation is on,” a Vigilance officer said.

In another related development, the anti-corruption agency’s sleuths conducted simultaneous searches at the property and office of an executive engineer posted in Nayagarh over allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“Searches were conducted at the property of executive engineer Binay Kumar Subudhi in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Nayagarh and Puri on Thursday. He was found to be in possession of assets amounting to Rs 1.98 crore,” a Vigilance officer said. Similarly, Vigilance officials conducted searches at the offices of District Culture Officer, Dhenkanal Sukru Swain in Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal and Berhampur. He was found in possession of assets worth Rs 1.02 crore. 

