Worker’s death sparks tension

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Death of a worker in a private transport showroom along NH-16 within Gopalpur police limits sparked tension in the area on Friday.

The showroom authorities had hired the worker, A Santosh Rao (27), to repair the asbestos roof of the facility. While doing the repair work at a height of 60 feet, Rao slipped and fell, sustaining critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

As the news about Rao’s death spread, irate locals gathered near the showroom. However, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The body was sent for autopsy and later handed over to Rao’s family. However, locals again went near the showroom and demanded compensation for the deceased’s family by placing Rao’s body in front of the facility. They alleged that the worker was asked to climb the roof without any safety gear.

The agitators were pacified after showroom authorities assured to pay `9.5 lakh to Rao’s family members.