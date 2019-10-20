Home States Odisha

Another certificate ‘fraud’ in SVM College at Jagatsinghpur

At least 60 students had enrolled in the three-year BBA course in 2014 and it was to be completed in 2017.

Published: 20th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  After  former Plus Three students of SVM College staged dharna demanding original provisional certificates on Wednesday, another batch of former Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students of the college have also been allegedly issued fake certificates. The autonomous college is affiliated to Utkal University. One of the former BBA students, Rupali Mohanty of Garei under Naugaon police limits, lodged a police complaint against SVM College and Utkal University in this regard on Saturday. 

At least 60 students had enrolled in the three-year BBA course in 2014 and it was to be completed in 2017. However, the examination of third semester was not held in 2017 and the students passed the course in 2018. Rupali said the college gave her a provisional certificate and mark sheet which have no mention about year of passing and her college registration number as a result of which she has not been able to take admission in any institution for higher education for the last one year. Rupali added that there are at least 20 students of her batch who received fake provisional certificates.

Following the police complaint, Jagatsinghpur police station IIC Rajanikanta Mishra and SDPO Prakash Chandra Pal interrogated the principal of the college Arabind Chaini and other staff on the issue. Police asked the principal to submit a detailed report on irregularities in provision of the certificates to former Plus Three and BBA students.The principal admitted to staff of the college being involved in the irregularities and assured police of cooperating in the investigation.

On Wednesday, former Plus Three students, who graduated from the college in 2018, alleged that the authorities had issued fake certificates to them due to which they were unable to pursue higher studies. 
They had gone to Utkal University for migration certificates but the officials there told them that the registration numbers were fake.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp