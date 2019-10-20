Coal output  hit for 10th day

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Even as the dispute between residents of Solada and Danara villages is yet to be resolved, production at Balram Open Cast Project (OCP) remained paralysed for the tenth day on Saturday.

Coal despatch at Balram OCP was stopped by the villagers on October 6. On October 10, the villagers prevented over burden removal at ‘Mahalakshmi patch’ and coal production at the mine was stopped from the second shift on October 12.

The dispute has also affected supply of coal to consumers like Nalco, JITPL, JSPL, BSL and GMR from the mine, which has an annual production capacity of 45 lakh tonne.Till now, supply of 1.3 lakh tonne coal, around 90,000 tonne coal production and more than 2.5 lakh cubic metre of over burden removal, has been affected at Balram OCP due to rift between the villagers.

The dispute started when the residents of Danara demanded that their trucks be loaded with coal on a priority basis in the village side and this was opposed by residents of Solada. Several meetings were held to resolve the issue but in vain.Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak said efforts are on to resolve the issue.