Man dupes youths with job promise  

By Express News Service

PHULBANI : A man, who impersonated as a Government officer and duped many youths by providing them fake appointment letters of State Government, was arrested by Phulbani Town police on Friday.The accused is Rohit Behera of Sinepada village under Phulbani Town police limits. He was staying in a rented house at Narayani Sahi.

Arjun Behera, Chandramohan Sethi, Prabhat Digal, Saroj Digal and some others of Phulbani town lodged a complaint against Rohit in Town Police station alleging that he collected lakhs of rupees from them by providing them Government job offer letters which were later found to be fake.

Police arrested the accused from his rented house and seized `70,000, about 15 fake rubber stamps of Central and State Government officials, forged documents, multiple ATM cards and four mobile phones from him.During interrogation, the accused complained of uneasiness and was admitted to hospital.