Pests hit paddy crops in Koraput

JEYPORE: After Kalahandi, paddy farmers of Koraput district are facing pest threat. In the current crop season, paddy was cultivated on 40,000 hectares (ha) of land in Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda and Kotpad areas in June and July. Due to favourable weather conditions, the crops grew well till last month. However, in the first week of October, pests, including Brown Plant Hopper (BPH), were seen on some patches of crops which are currently in flowering stage. The pests spread quickly and now, about 20 per cent of the crops have been infested by pests.

Although farmers procured pesticides and applied them to the crops, the pesticides were washed away in rains. “Due to frequent rain, we are unable to spray and apply fertilisers. Besides, our lands are still waterlogged”, said a farmer of Ambaguda village, Rajesh Madala.

Farmers are apprehensive that crop yield may come down if pest attack is not checked on time. The Agriculture department, meanwhile, has started educating farmers to tackle pests. All the village level workers have been asked to visit the affected lands.