Sarpanch’s husband held for suicide abetment

Rupesh was allegedly in a relationship with Smitarani but they had developed some differences lately, says Jajpur SP

Published: 20th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  After  protests by Opposition BJP and Congress over death of village level worker (VLW) Smitarani Biswal, police on Saturday nabbed Rupesh Bhadra, the husband of Haridaspur Sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra. He has been charged with abetting Smitarani’s suicide.Smitarani was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday in a private guest house owned by Rupesh who was detained by police two days back. Both BJP and Congress leaders had staged demonstrations and demanded CBI inquiry into the incident. 

Her husband Sushil Biswal demanded a high-level probe into the death and father Sadananda Biswal filed a police complaint alleging foul play.Jajpur SP CS Meena said prima facie it appears that Rupesh was in an extra-martial relationship with Smitarani but of late, they had developed some differences. On the fateful day, there was a heated exchange of words between the two and Rupesh allegedly misbehaved with her following which, she killed herself. The SP added that her post-mortem report revealed that there was no injury on Smitarani’s body and she died of asphyxiation.

Subsequently, Dharmasala police on Thursday detained Rupesh and four others in connection with her mysterious death. The other four who were allegedly present at the spot when the woman VLW was found dead are being interrogated, the SP said.Meanwhile, the Opposition political parties have cornered the ruling BJD over Smitarani’s death. While the BJP leaders alleged that Rupesh has links with ruling BJD’s top leaders, their Congress counterparts said the accused is a close aide of the local BJD legislator.

Smitarani had gone to Haridaspur panchayat to disburse old age pension among the beneficiaries on Wednesday. After disbursing pension at Bhadanga village, she had gone to the guest house in Baligari area in Rupesh’s car in the afternoon. She was found dead in Rupesh’s personal room after some time, police said.

