Sea wall to arrest erosion

BERHAMPUR: A guard wall will come up along Ramayapatana coast in Ganjam district to arrest sea erosion. A World Bank team, including experts from Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP), visited the coastal village on Friday to assess the extent of erosion and modalities of the wall construction.

The Government has decided to set up the 1,200-metre-long guard wall, 25 metre away from the beach, under ICZMP project which will be funded by the World Bank.Experts said the wall will be constructed using a mixture of sand and earth on one side and boulders on the other at a cost of `22 crore. Prior to that, the confluence of Bahuda river and Rushikulya will be dredged to check erosion.

In the last five years, tidal waves have eroded 150 metre of the beach and destroyed 30 houses in Ramayapatana. Erosion usually occurs between the months of July and August. Former head of Marine Science department of Berhampur University Prof R C Panigrahy said usually Ganjam coast receives its sand deposits due to south-north wind, but due to the closure of the confluence of Rushikulya and Bahuda rivers, drifting of sand by the rivers has stopped. Rampant deforestation in coastal areas has also resulted in erosion, he added.