Speaker’s 3-day deadline to vacate MLA Colony

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro has asked former as well as sitting legislators to vacate quarters in the MLA Colony within three days for construction of multi-storey buildings for their accommodation. There will be 140 units in the new buildings. The project is estimated at around `400 crore. “Both the sitting and ex-MLAs have been asked to vacate their quarters for construction of the new buildings in the colony.

The sitting MLAs will be given alternative accommodation. Some ex-MLAs also continue to occupy quarters despite eviction notice,” Patro told mediapersons here on Saturday. Sources in the Assembly secretariat said the sitting MLAs were asked earlier to vacate their quarters and most of them have been provided alternative accommodation