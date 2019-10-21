Home States Odisha

2 women kill child, saved from getting lynched

The accused women were arrested and produced in court on Sunday.
 

Published: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM

By Express News Service

DHARUADIHI (SUNDARGARH): Police saved two women, accused of revenge killing of a child, from being lynched by a mob at Gumuda village under Dharuadihi in the tribal-dominated district on Saturday night.

The women were identified as Nabina Sha (42) and Sandhyarani Nag (28), both relatives.
Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra, who visited Gumuda, said the accused women were seen with suspicion by villagers who believed that they practised witchcraft. The duo was unhappy with it and conspired to kill the child of their neighbour in revenge.

On Saturday afternoon, four-year-old Poonam Sha went missing. Her parents and other villagers launched a frantic search for hours but were unable to trace her. Suspecting the involvement of the accused women in the incident, the villagers searched their houses in the evening. To their shock, they found the child packed in a tin box with injuries in the house of one of the accused.
The child, who was alive then, was rushed to the nearest hospital. However, the doctor declared her dead on arrival, the SP said.

Meanwhile, angry villagers locked up the accused women in a house and assaulted one of them. Subsequently, more villagers gathered near the house baying for the blood of the women. As they were preparing to lynch the duo, police reached the spot and rescued the women from the clutches of irate villagers.

Dismissing the rumours of child sacrifice, Mishra said the girl was killed in revenge by the two women. The child had injury mark on her chest and the exact reason of her death would be ascertained from the autopsy report, she added.
