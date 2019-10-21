Auto stands earmarked in Capital City  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Sunday said auto-rickshaws will not be allowed to park or halt beyond the designated stands and bays in three main areas of the Capital.

Police said by virtue of powers conferred under Section 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act and in pursuance of Regulation 37 of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (traffic and public order) Regulations, auto-rickshaws will be allowed to park at two designated stands in Kalpana Square, three at Vani Vihar Square and one at Raj Mahal Square. This apart, three auto-rickshaw bays have been designated at Raj Mahal Square where the drivers can only pick up and drop the passengers.

Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi held a meeting with auto-rickshaw drivers of various associations and informed them about the designated parking stands and bays. Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath was also present. More designated auto-rickshaw stands and bays will be notified in the coming days. Traffic ACP Kishore Kumar Panigrahi, Regional Transport Officer - I Pradeep Kumar Mohanty and other retired Government officials held a meeting with the auto-rickshaw drivers here to create awareness on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.