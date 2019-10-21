Home States Odisha

Auto stands earmarked in Capital City  

Commissionerate Police on Sunday said auto-rickshaws will not be allowed to park or halt beyond the designated stands and bays in three main areas of the Capital. 

Published: 21st October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Sunday said auto-rickshaws will not be allowed to park or halt beyond the designated stands and bays in three main areas of the Capital. 
Police said by virtue of powers conferred under Section 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act and in pursuance of Regulation 37 of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (traffic and public order) Regulations, auto-rickshaws will be allowed to park at two designated stands in Kalpana Square, three at Vani Vihar Square and one at Raj Mahal Square. This apart, three auto-rickshaw bays have been designated at Raj Mahal Square where the drivers can only pick up and drop the passengers.

Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi held a meeting with auto-rickshaw drivers of various associations and informed them about the designated parking stands and bays. Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath was also present. More designated auto-rickshaw stands and bays will be notified in the coming days. Traffic ACP Kishore Kumar Panigrahi, Regional Transport Officer - I Pradeep Kumar Mohanty and other retired Government officials held a meeting with the auto-rickshaw drivers here to create awareness on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp