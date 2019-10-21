Bijepur byelection: Polling peaceful, 37 per cent turnout recorded till 1 PM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Voter turnout of around 37 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the by-election for Bijepur Assembly constituency in the district on Monday. According to the latest reports, polls is going on smoothly across the constituency.

Soon after the polling began at 7 AM, glitches were detected in only one VVPAT machine. However, no untoward incidents have been reported so far.

The Assembly constituency is home to 2,32,264 voters who will exercise their franchise at 285 polling stations. Among them, 129 polling stations were identified as critical and six are vulnerable.

While CCTV cameras have been installed in 14 polling booths, voting is being videographed at 16 booths in the constituency. Similarly, webcasting is being done from 28 polling booths and micro-observers have been deployed at 77 booths.

Five candidates including BJD's Rita Sahu, BJP's Sanat Kumar Gartia and Congressman Dillip Kumar Panda are in the fray. The counting for the by-election will be held on October 24.