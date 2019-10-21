Delay dogs Janibili project, Jan 2020 fresh deadline   

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The much-awaited `488 crore Janibili mega water supply project has been further delayed with Ganjam district administration fixing a new deadline for it.

Reviewing the progress of the project on Saturday, Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange expressed his displeasure over the tardy pace of work and fixed January, 2020 as the new deadline for its completion. The previous deadline for the project was June 6, 2019.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated Janibili mega water supply project on March 3, just ahead of the General Elections. Tender was floated in 2016 and Chennai-based agency Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was entrusted with the construction work. Though the company had targeted to complete the work by November 2018, it failed to meet the deadline due to several reasons including delay in road excavation permission from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and land acquisition.

Last year, the Chief Minister too had expressed his displeasure over the delay in construction work and directed the Housing and Urban Development department to take up the matter with L&T for timely completion of the project and water supply to Berhampur by January, 2019. Later, the State Government extended the deadline to June 6.

The project aims at providing 300 million litre per day (MLD) of water. Apart from the intake well, the project includes laying of 58 km pipeline from Janibili in Sorada to a water treatment plant at Jagadalpur which has already been completed.

The water will be treated at the 60 MLD capacity plant at Jagadalpur on the outskirts of Berhampur and supplied to houses through underground and overhead tanks. Apart from the 58 km stretch, L&T has to lay 235 km pipeline in Berhampur town to supply water to the houses.

So far, pipelines have been laid on a stretch of around 190 km. Only one out of 17 overhead tanks and eight out of 10 underground sumps have been completed. Construction of 12 out of 18 pump houses has also been completed.

The Collector directed L&T officials to hire more labour to complete construction work within the deadline. He also warned the construction company of legal action if the work is not completed within the new deadline.

Janibili is the third mega water supply project after Dakhinpur reservoir and Rushikulya joint water supply project at Madhapur.