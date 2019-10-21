Home States Odisha

Doc manhandled in OT, VIMSAR tense

one accused arrested, another on the run

Published: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tension gripped VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla after Assistant Professor in Neurosurgery department A S Patjoshi was allegedly manhandled by two persons in the operation theatre on Sunday.

In protest, junior doctors and undergraduate (UG) students of VIMSAR gheraoed the police outpost on the premises of the hospital demanding stringent action against the accused. While police have arrested one Jhasketan Rout, another accused Mukesh Behera is on the run.

Sources said Patjoshi was treating a patient, Thana Sundar Behera of Rengalbeda village under Laikera block in Jharsuguda district, at a private nursing home in Burla. However, the patient’s son Mukesh was dissatisfied with the doctor and even had an argument with Patjoshi at the nursing home at around 11 am on Sunday.

Later, Mukesh called his cousin Jhasketan and the duo went to the Neurosurgery department of VIMSAR for discussion with the doctor. When they reached the department, Patjoshi was in the operation theatre (OT) and about to perform a surgery. The duo barged into the OT, had an heated exchange with Patjoshi and even manhandled him.

When Patjoshi raised an alarm, some junior doctors and the UG students, who were present nearby, rushed to the OT and overpowered the duo. They thrashed both the accused and confined them in a room of the department. 

However, the duo managed to escape when the students went to inform the police. Subsequently, the junior doctors chased the accused and managed to nab Jhasketan.

Demanding immediate arrest of Mukesh, the junior doctors and students staged protest in front of the police outpost. However, they called off their protest after police assured them that the absconding person would be nabbed soon.

Additional SP of Sambalpur Santanu Kumar Dash said the matter is under investigation. One person has already been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp