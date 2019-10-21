Dumpers operate with fake registration

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Dumpers with fake number plates, engaged in lifting of cargo in the prohibited area of Paradip Port, have emerged as a major cause of concern for Paradip Port Trust (PPT).

The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Jagatsinghpur has been urged to conduct a probe into the matter. Hundreds of dumpers have been engaged for loading and unloading of cargo in the prohibited area of Paradip Port. As entry into the port is restricted, the Transport department seldom conducts fitness and registration checks of the vehicles. Taking advantage of this, owners of a few dumpers, after obtaining membership of local associations, have been using fake registration number plates in their vehicles.

Sources said the registration number of a dumper, which is undergoing repair at a garage at Atharbanki, is being used on another vehicle, engaged in cargo operation at the port. Besides, it is alleged that a single registration number is being used by several vehicles. A few locals noticed the anomaly and submitted photographic evidence to PPT authorities.

Later, the traffic department of the port, with the help of CISF, seized one such dumper at gate No. 2 on October 6 and blacklisted the vehicle.

RTO, Jagatsinghpur Bijaya Kumar Nayak said a squad, led by a junior MVI, has been assigned the task of conducting probe into the matter.