Faculty vacancies plague teacher training institutes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government’s claims of initiating a slew of measures for overhauling elementary and secondary education system belie the ground realities, particularly in teacher training institutes which are plagued by large scale vacancies.

Of the sanctioned 1,350 posts of faculties in 80 training institutions, a whopping 826 posts (61 per cent) are lying vacant. The vacancies in non-teaching category are equally alarming as 538 persons are working against 976 posts.

The State has two Institutes of Advance Studies in Education (IASE), 10 Colleges of Teacher Education (CTE), two Training Colleges, one Hindi Teachers’ Training Institute (HTTI), 30 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), four Block Institutes of Education and Training (BIET) and 31 Elementary Teacher Education Institutions (ETEIs).

The institutions offer courses like Diploma in Elementary Education, Bachelors in Education, Hindi Education and Physical Education, Masters in Education and Philosophy. The academic staff shortage is a whopping 83 per cent (pc) in the CTEs and 74 pc in ETEIs across the State. While over 57 per cent posts in training colleges are yet to be filled, 44 per cent posts in DIETs and 50 per cent posts in BIETs are vacant.

Besides, the lone Hindi Teachers’ Training Institute (HTTI) at Cuttack is running without permanent staff. As per the norms of National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), it should have 16 posts. But eight posts have been sanctioned and all are lying vacant since long. Similarly, all four non-teaching posts have not been filled up yet. Not only teaching staff, principals in seven DIETs and all four BIETs have not been posted for years. Of the 200 posts of senior teacher educators in 30 DIETs, 118 are lying vacant.