Hotel owner held for attack on worker

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Rengali police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old hotel owner for assaulting a 60-year-old worker.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Police said, the victim Gurubari Munda, has been staying with Laxmi Samal, the owner of the hotel at Laxmi Bazar at Rengali dam site for the last three decades.

On October 17, Laxmi had brought some meat for the customers. After the meat was cooked, she left the hotel for some work. Upon returning, she found the meat and some cash missing from the hotel. Enraged over this, Laxmi thrashed Gurubari mercilessly. After the video of the incident went viral, Rengali police registered a case and arrested Laxmi.