Odisha to receive heavy rainfall from October 23: IMD

According to the weather report, Ganjam, Gajapati, Raigarh, Puri, Kandhamal, Nuapara, and Balangir districts in south Odisha will receive heavy rain.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today.

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that south Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places from October 23 to October 25, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar Director, H R Biswas said: "Today and tomorrow Odisha will experience spells of rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms."

"On October 24 and 25, the amount of rain will increase and also cover north Odisha along with the southern districts of the state," said Biswas.

"Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city will have cloudy sky on these days," added Biswas.

No warning has been issued for fishermen. 

Image used for representational purpose.
