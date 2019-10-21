OHRC asks State to compensate man for illegal detention

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission has asked the State Government to provide ` one lakh compensation to a man for unauthorised detention by Khandagiri police in 2012.

The order came in response to a petition filed by complainants Mahanta and Sasi Behera on July 5, 2012, alleging that their son Balaram Behera alias Balabhadra, was illegally detained by Khandagiri police on July 2.

On the basis of the complaint, OHRC had sought a report from Bhubaneswar DCP who submitted the inquiry report of Additional DCP, stating that Balaram was nabbed by Kandarpur police on July 6, 2012, in connection with a dacoity bid. But Balaram claimed that it was Khandagiri and Shaheed Nagar police and not Kandarpur police, which had detained him. Due to contradiction in the claim of two sides, OHRC had directed its Investigation Wing to inquire into the matter.

In their report, the OHRC officers corroborated Balaram’s claims while the police failed to produce the station diary before the Commission to support their stand. Announcing its decision on the matter, OHRC Chairman Justice Bimal Prasad Das on October 14 said, “With regard to materials available on record, it is reasonable to accept the conclusion of the Investigation Wing’s report. It is thereby concluded that victim Balaram Behera had been illegally detained from July 2 till he was shown to be arrested by Kandarpur police.” Stating that the illegal detention amounts to violation of the victim’s fundamental right to liberty, he further said, “The victim is hereby entitled to reasonable compensation and the State is liable to pay the amount for the act of its public servants.”

The Commission further said the compensation may be paid within two months and left it to the discretion of the Government to take action, if any, against the police officers. The order was sent to Principal Secretary of Home department and DG and IG of Police, to comply with its recommendations.